El Paso Health Department to conduct COVID-19 Household Survey

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the City of El Paso Department of Health may be knocking on your door soon for a COVID-19 survey.

Health officials said they will randomly visit homes to evaluate the city’s degree of immunity.

Households will be randomly chosen using scientifically proven methods to better understand the cumulative incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

If you wish to participate, you will be asked to answer a series of questions and provide a blood sample that will be tested for antibodies. The test only detects past infection, not current infection, according to the Health Department.

Those with confirmed antibodies may choose to donate plasma, which may help individuals suffering from COVID-19.

Officials aim to survey 210 individuals per week. DPH teams will canvass randomly selected street blocks that have been chosen in advance. Individuals of all ages, excluding newborns, will be asked to participate in order to conduct the probability household survey.

The survey will take about 15 minutes, according to the Health Department, and all information will remain confidential.

The Department of Health will conduct the survey over four weeks, which started Dec. 5.

DPH teams can be identified with City badges, in addition to team members from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center for proper identification.

