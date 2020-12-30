Woman in her 20s and man in his 30s among 26 new virus-related deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 26 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,452.

All 26 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one woman in her 20s, one man in his 30s, one man and one woman in their 40s, one man in his 50s, seven women and one man in their 60s, three men and four women in their 70s, two men and two women in their 80s and one man and one woman in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 267 new COVID-related cases, as well as 40 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 35, 39, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 49, 50, 51 and 52. This is CDC Week 53.

There are 34,372 active cases, according to the City. Health officials said that 61,620 individuals, or about 63 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.

