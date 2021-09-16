El Paso has the 7th largest population under 30, study says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Demographics across the country are shifting, with young people tending to be more peripatetic than their older counterparts. Cities with lower costs of living are attractive to young people where they can afford to rent or own a home.

Nationally, people under 30 make up about 38 percent of the population while cities grapple with the impacts of stagnant or declining young populations.

A new analysis by Porch shows that El Paso has the 7th largest young population, with 46 percent of the population under 30.

Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the least expensive cities with the most young people.

Locations were ranked based on each city’s share of the population under the age of 30, and calculated the total population under the age of 30, the cost of living, the median cost of one-bedroom rentals, and median earnings for full-time workers under 30.

The analysis found that the cost of living in the El Paso metro area is about 12.3 percent below the national average.

Below is a data summary comparing El Paso’s statistics to the national averages:

El Paso average National average Share of population under 30: 46.0% Share of population under 30: 38.7% Total population under 30: 374,437 Total population under 30: 125,016,007 Cost of living (compared to average): -12.3% Cost of living (compared to average): N/A Median 1-bedroom rental: $739 Median 1-bedroom rental: $1,096 Median earnings for full-time workers under 30: $24,000 Median earnings for full-time workers under 30: $34,000 Source: U.S. Census Bureau

