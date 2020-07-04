El Paso has another record-breaking day, COVID-19 cases top 1,600 this week

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of new COVID-19 cases Saturday is 288, breaking another daily record in El Paso. The record number of cases comes as El Paso closes out the week with 1,623 new cases since Sunday, a 64 percent increase over last week’s record-breaking numbers.

There were no new deaths reported Saturday, keeping the number of deaths in El Paso at 135. Seven of those deaths were reported this week.

El Paso’s hospitalization numbers continue to rise. The recent surge in hospitalizations began on June 23. Since then, El Paso has seen a 110.5 percent increase in hospital admissions. Saturday, El Paso Health officials said 200 people were hospitalized in El Paso with the virus. There are 71 patients in ICU and 27 on ventilators.

The El Paso Department of Health is reminding everyone that outdoor gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited. As of Thursday, Governor Abbott made face coverings mandatory in public.

According to health officials Saturday, the majority of this week’s virus cases are due to community spread. They’re urging the public to take precautions and stay home over the Fourth of July holiday to reduce continued virus spread.

