El Paso hair and nail salons prepare to reopen Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in over a month El Paso hair and nail salons will reopen.

Polished, in West El Paso, is one of those salons and management says clients will no longer be allowed to wait inside or just walk in off the street.

“Clients won’t come in until their nail technician is ready for them they will be waiting outside in their cars and we will give them a call,” said Jessica Sotelo the owner of Polish Nail Boutique.

All customers are required to wear face masks and wash their hands when entering. Nail technicians must also wear a mask and gloves.

“They must wear a mask in order for us to provide the service,” said Sotelo.

No cloth towels will be used, instead they will have paper towels. Everything will be sanitized after each client, which are part of the precautions the owner says should have been implemented before the pandemic.

“I think we should of had it a long time ago to prevent other viruses and of course this will keep in place for the future even when this pandemic is over,” said Sotelo.

Sotelo adds that the salon is completely booked for Friday and Saturday and added that there will not be more than three technicians working at the same time.

Another West El Paso salon call Remember the Mane, on Doniphan, is also asking clients to wait in their cars and even taking temperatures when they come inside.

“We have the masks, the gloves, the sanitizer and (we are) taking temperatures so that clients feel like not only are we protecting ourselves but we are protecting each client as they come through the door,” said Julie Pierce the Owner of Remember the Mane Blowout Bar.

They will also be requiring hair stylists to wear gloves and a mask and only have one client at a time.

Signs have been placed on seats so that no one sits too close to one another and chairs and stations are going to be wiped down and sanitized after every client, Pierce said.

However, the owner of Remember the Name doesn’t think all of these precautions will last in hair salons after the pandemic.

“I do believe that it will go back to a less strict situation where people can come in and be a little closer and a little more social,” said Pierce.

Hair and nail salons are allowed to reopen on Friday in El Paso as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas businesses.