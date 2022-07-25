EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Child Guidance Center has been awarded $50,000 to help address the mental health crisis that’s affecting children in the El Paso region.

The award made by Marathon Community Investments not only helps boost the Center’s efforts in expanding capacity to help address the need for high quality mental health services, but also ensures clients are provided quality mental health care regardless of their ability to pay.

The number of children reporting suffering from a mental health challenge in 2022 has increased from 25%to 75% due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Marathon Petroleum is honored to support the mission and work of the El Paso Child Guidance Center. The Center plays a vital role in promoting resiliency through its much-needed mental health programs and services,” said Ruben Iguaran of Marathon Petroleum.

The Center currently provides client centered coordinated mental wellness which is comprised of mental health education, therapy, skill building and psychiatry. These vital programs are vital for children and families to achieve their fullest potential.





“We are humbled and very grateful for the financial support from Marathon. This level of financial support ensures children and families have expedient access to quality mental health care regardless of their ability to pay. Helping children and families reach their fullest potential is the epitome of resiliency.” said Cathy Gaytan, CEO of the El Paso Child Guidance Center.

To learn more about the Center or to donate visit https://epcgc.org/

