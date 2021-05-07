El Paso groups weigh in on abortion bill passed in Texas House

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–An abortion bill is one step closer to to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. Senate Bill 8 would ban abortion in Texas once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The Texas House passed the bill this week.

Abortion advocates tell KTSM, typically a heartbeat is detected at six weeks and they said most people don’t even know they’re pregnant at that time.

Xochitl Rodriguez, the Philanthropy Officer for Planned Parenthood El Paso said it is the most aggressive form of an abortion bill across the entire country.

“These are private medical decisions that we have a right to make without government interference so this ban at six weeks prevents us from accessing abortion and abortion is healthcare,” Rodriguez said.

The bill would also allow nearly anyone, including those who are unrelated to the person seeking abortion or a doctor, to file a lawsuit against them, including abortion providers and support groups.

However, local supporters say they celebrate this bill and call it a step closer to outlawing abortion.

“We already know its already a human life inside the woman’s womb and it’s a wonderful law that should go into effect because it’s a clear recognition of life inside the womb,” Gabriela Avila with El Paso Reverance for Life said.

The Senate needs to review any changes the House may have made to the legislation before it could go towards the governor’s desk.