El Paso given exemption from Texas governor’s latest business reopenings

by: KTSM Staff

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While the rest of Texas moves forward to open businesses more, El Paso is among the counties that have been granted an exception due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

Resturants can open at 50% capacity on Friday and bars can open at 25%. However, El Paso restaurants and bars will have to wait until May 29.

“Certain counties experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases will have their beginning date of Phase II delayed until May 29. These counties include El Paso, Randall, Potter, Moore, and Deaf Smith,” a news release said.

Last week, local leaders asked Gov. Greg Abbott to grant El Paso an exception.

Texas has entered Phase 2 expansion for reopening businesses, Gov. Abbott announces

