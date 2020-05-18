El Paso given exemption from Texas governor’s latest business reopenings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While the rest of Texas moves forward to open businesses more, El Paso is among the counties that have been granted an exception due to the number of COVID-19 cases.
Resturants can open at 50% capacity on Friday and bars can open at 25%. However, El Paso restaurants and bars will have to wait until May 29.
“Certain counties experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases will have their beginning date of Phase II delayed until May 29. These counties include El Paso, Randall, Potter, Moore, and Deaf Smith,” a news release said.
Last week, local leaders asked Gov. Greg Abbott to grant El Paso an exception.