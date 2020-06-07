El Paso girl featured on CNN Sesame Street racism town hall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — CNN hosted a town hall in conjunction with Sesame Street Saturday to discuss racism and the nationwide protests to children. The town hall opened with an El Paso girl asking for the country to treat each other with kindness.

“Hi, I’m Laila and I’m hoping for a better change in people to make sure everybody is treated equally, to make sure everyone is kind to one another, no matter what color they are,” the 7-year-old El Paso girl said.

The “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” special, which aired Saturday, was hosted by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms, and CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill. It featured all of Sesame Street’s famous residents, including Elmo, Abby, and Big Bird.

“Not all streets are like Sesame Street. … What we are seeing is people saying 'enough is enough.' They want to end racism.”@Elmo’s dad Louie explains why people are protesting across the US. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/1efrMAzZ8V — CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2020

In a particularly touching moment, Elmo asks his dad to explain the protests and racism. His father responds, “not all streets are like Sesame Street,” referring to the famously diverse cast the children’s show has featured for generations.

“We can start by learning and talk about what’s happening and take action,” Elmo’s dad tells him.

The CNN/Sesame Street Special featured children from across the country, including Atlanta, New York, Frisco, Texas, and Jeffersonville, Indiana. Sesame Street creators hoped the special would allow families to come together and discuss current events in a way that is age-appropriate for children while also educating them on what racism is and how to stop it.

Sesame Street residents Gordon and Maria joined the Town Hall to answer a question from a New Jersey boy who asked why we’re having to protest again since his Nana already had to protest in the 1960s. “Unfortunately, this change has taken a very long time,” Maria explained. “It’s frustrating and unbelievable to me that we’re still fighting the very same fight and dealing with the very same issues that we dealt with on Sesame Street in 1969. It breaks my heart.”

Maria and Gordon go on to say that “we have to change the course of history now.” They go on to explain that’s why it’s important to speak up and protest now.

You can watch the entire special on CNN’s Website.