El Paso funeral homes offer services free-of-charge to Walmart shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso area funeral homes have reached out to the media, offering funeral assistance to families affected by Saturday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Each funeral home has offered services free-of-charge.

Martin Funeral Homes East and West – Please contact them at (915) 584-1234.

– Please contact them at (915) 584-1234. Perches Funeral Homes (Services in El Paso & Juarez) – Please contact (915) 532-2101.

– Please contact (915) 532-2101. Sunset Funeral Homes – Please contact them at (915) 587-4408.

– Please contact them at (915) 587-4408. Mt. Carmel Funeral Home – Please contact (915) 857-3535.

“This is one of the most tragic events in El Paso’s history. My heart and prayers go out to the families who lost a loved one, as well as to the survivors and to our entire community who is mourning at this time,” Salvador Perches, owner of Perches Funeral Home said. “We must unite as a community to help those directly impacted by this tragedy.”

“Sunset Funeral Homes is available to assist and guide families during this tragic and difficult time for our city. All funeral arrangements will be at no cost to families. We stand with our community and ready to help,” José Amezcua, Manager of Sunset Funeral Homes.

Martin Funeral Home has partnered with local non-profit, Operation HOPE to ensure all victims and their families are taken care of during this time of need.