EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need.

The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.

Participants can enjoy a one-hour class and receive the freebies afterwards.

In order to qualify people must:

live in Texas

be pregnant or expecting parents and/or

parent of a child 2 years old or younger, or

foster parent with the intention to adopt or adoptive parent

The local nonprofit Women’s Resource Medical Center will provide eligible families with resources and educational classes.

For more information or to request an appointment for medical grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds or confirmation of pregnancies, local families can call (915) 544-9600 or email info@guidingstarelpaso.org

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store