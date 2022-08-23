EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has closed its Food FARMacy that specialized in serving seniors and their families.

The Food FARMacy provided food to low-income seniors in a grocery-store-like setting. On average, this facility served 450 senior families a day.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said they closed the Food FARMacy program for several reasons.

Demand for food remains high coming out of the pandemic, but funding has decreased, officials said.

Inflation has increased cost for food and transportation, and there is also greater competition among food banks for food, money and resources, they added.

Finally, the center had a shortage of volunteers.

