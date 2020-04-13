El Paso Firefighter who got COVID-19 has recovered, chief says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso firefighter who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered, Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino told City Council Monday morning.

D’Agostino provided the update during the El Paso City Council’s Monday meeting.

It was first announced that the firefighter, who’s name has not been released, tested positive during a March 30 meeting.

D’Agostino said at the time, the firefighter was traveling in early March and quarantined upon returning to town. The fire department had a policy requiring slef-quarantining after travel outside the region.

He said that 98 firefighters were in quarantine due to traveling, but the virus did not spread within the department.

According to information released by the City on Sunday, there have been 35 recoveries in El Paso.