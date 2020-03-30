El Paso firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Editor’s note: El Paso Fire Department Chief Mario D’Agostino spoke later in the meeting and clarified information shared by City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Fire Department firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

The information was released Monday morning by City Manager Tommy Gonzalez during a City Council Meeting.

“It’s important for the firefighters and the police officers that we protect them, because if we have numbers that are growing in that area we have problems responding,” Gonzalez said.

Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino said the firefighter was traveling in early March and quarantined upon returning to town. The fire department had a policy requiring slef-quarantining after travel outside the region.

When the firefighter did get testing, it came back presumptive positive. D’Agostino said that 98 firefighters were in quarantine due to traveling, but to date there has not been any spreading of COVID-19 within the department.

He also added that 136 first responders and medical personnel have been tested and only the one firefighter has tested positive.

Gonzalez did not release any more information on the firefighter. As far as officials have been told, no police officers or EMS personnel have tested positive.