EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The family that is the El Paso Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Eduardo Ramirez recently died after he collapsed following a physical training exercise at his station.

The El Paso Fire Department shared the sad news on it’s social media channels.

It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of one of our brothers, FST Eduardo Ramirez.



FST Ramirez he collapsed after performing physical training at his station. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends.



May you RIP, Sir. Thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/SavfLTIHuz — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) April 22, 2020

Other’s responded with messages of condolence:

So very sorry for the line of duty loss of @EPTXFire FST Eddie Ramirez. My deepest condolences to the Ramirez family, the EPFD and the city of @ElPasoTXGov https://t.co/tBHBtrAVcT — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) April 22, 2020

Our collective condolences from your brothers and sisters in Las Cruces. https://t.co/DNRsNO0pbX — Las Cruces Police (@LasCrucesPolice) April 22, 2020

Sending my heartfelt condolences to FST Ramirez’s loved ones and the entire @EPTXFire family. May his family find the peace and comfort they need during this painful time. https://t.co/cxca4aGvgh — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) April 22, 2020

RIP FST Eduardo Ramirez, thank you for your service. Condolences to his family and to his extended family and friends with the EPFD. https://t.co/2jqH45fb7q — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) April 22, 2020