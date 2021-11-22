El Paso Firefighter arrested for impersonating Fire Marshal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso firefighter was arrested Tuesday for impersonating a fire marshal at a bar, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Officers from the Metro Unit were conducting occupancy checks and noise ordinance readings in the Five Points Entertainment District.

Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, who was at Coconuts Bar, began telling officers that only fire marshals are allowed to conduct occupancy checks, according to an EPPD release.

Estrada identified himself as a fire marshal to the officers, police said.

Further investigation revealed Estrada was currently employed as a firefighter with the El Paso Fire Department and not employed as a fire marshal.

Estrada was arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a bond of $1,000.

