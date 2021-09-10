El Paso Fire Training Academy honors 9/11 fallen first responders with stair climb

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – People in the Borderland are honoring the victims who the terror attacks on 9/11 starting today.

There are a variety of ways people are remembering the victims of 9/11, from vows of silence to stair climbs.

The El Paso Fire Training Academy is commemorating the fallen first responders with a stair run.

Friday morning firefighters climbed the training tower stairs 22 times to reach 110 flights. That’s the distance emergency crews climbed in their rescue efforts on 9/11.

“Seeing that fight that they had, seeing that selflessness, that is a standard to look up to. For all of us trainees we should look up to it and help the community no matter what even if it costs our own lives,” said Anthony Hall, a firefighter trainee.

The El Paso Fire Department said anyone can participate in a stair climb.

“It’s not about the physical aspect, about how much you can do. it’s about taking the time to remember those who have given a sacrifice,” said Manuel Maldonado, a Captain at El Paso Fire Department.

If you want to honor the lives lost on 9/11, you can join the public stair run tomorrow at 8am at the fire training academy at Ascarate Park.

