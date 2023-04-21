EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) was recognized as one of the “100 Best Fleets in North America” for the second consecutive year by the National Association of Fleet Administrations (NAFA) Fleet Management Association. EPFD jumped from position 93 to 74 in the rankings.

The 100 Best Fleets program recognizes leading fleet operations in North, Central, and South America for their exceptional management practices, operational efficiency, sustainability efforts and use of technology.

“The city is very proud of our Fire Department, particularly the department’s fleet team for the implementation of innovative strategies to optimize the fleet’s performance, reduce costs and enhance sustainability,” City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said. “These efforts have resulted in improved operational efficiency and service delivery, ensuring that the department is able to maintain an ISO Class 1 rating, allowed Fire’s maintenance division to receive five Blue Seal Awards and one honorable mention since 2016, which ensures firefighting vehicles and equipment are well-maintained and ready for emergencies at all times, reducing downtimes and extending our vehicles’ lifespan.”

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of the 100 Best Fleets in North America for a second consecutive year,” Fire Chief Jonathan Killings said. “This achievement reflects our team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to maintaining a high standard of fleet management practices. We are particularly proud of our improved ranking, which demonstrates our continuous efforts to enhance our fleet operations and deliver top-notch services to our community.”