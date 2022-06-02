EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Water rescue crews train every year for water emergencies, but with monsoon season rapidly approaching, water rescues are higher than normal.

The team consists of eighteen people, which officials say makes it hard for them to be at every water emergency in the city. As calls come in, the emergencies are prioritized depending on the severity.

What usually happens is the fire department will arrive on the scene first to assess the situation, this will determine if the water rescue team needs to be there.

“There’s more of them then there are of us, they get there they asses the situation were already in route and so if they can effectively preform a rescue without getting in the water they try,” said Kris Menendez EPFD water rescue coordinator.

Menendez says they get calls anywhere from people crossing over the canals to floods in the streets. He says cars are going through waterways on the roads, not realizing how deep or fast the water is moving, is common.

His big warning: even if it is not raining on your side of town you can still see runoff water coming from the mountains.

Menendez reminds El Pasoan’s to “Turn around, don’t drown.”

