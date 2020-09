FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2012 file photo, The Tribute in Light lights up lower Manhattan in New York. Plans are back on to beam twin columns of light into the Manhattan sky to represent the World Trade Center during next month’s anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, that it is working on plans to shine the twin beams during its alternative 9/11 ceremony. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department will hold a special ceremony honoring the victims of 9/11.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony will not be public. The ceremony will be live-streamed via the El Paso Department’s Facebook account. The live-stream will begin at 9 a.m.

EPFD is inviting people in the community to send photos of tributes via social media. The department will then share some of the images.