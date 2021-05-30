El Paso Fire Department says Northeast fire stopped

El Paso News

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department says a condition 2 fire has been put out in Northeast El Paso.

Fire crews responded to the fire on the 5700 block of Elkton Way, which produced clouds of smoke that spread throughout the community.

Investigators are on their way to look into the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

