El Paso Fire Department reminds community about fire safety, ordinances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, officials with the El Paso Fire Department issued a statement, reminding the public that outdoor burning of trash – include brush, grass, leaves, branch trimmings, or any other yard waste – is prohibited within City Limits.

EPFD officials added that controlled burning without an approved open burning permit is not allowed. The fire official is also authorized to order the extinguishment of any controlled burning which creates or adds to a hazardous or objectionable situation by the permit holder if applicable.

As for outdoor fireplaces, EPFD shares the following:

Portable outdoor fireplaces shall be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and shall not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material. Approved outdoor fireplaces shall be constantly attended until the fire is extinguished. A minimum of one portable fire extinguisher or other approved on-site fire-extinguishing equipment, such as dirt, sand, water barrel, garden hose, or water truck, shall be available for immediate use. el paso fire department

EPFD officials add that failure to comply with a Fire Official is a Class C misdemeanor and is subject to a fine of up to $500. Additionally, interference with Public Duties under Texas Penal Code 38.15 is a Class B misdemeanor and punishable by up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine up to $2000

For additional information, residents can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 915-212-5699.

