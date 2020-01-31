El Paso Fire Department issues fire safety advice for Super Bowl weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kitchen fires are the leading cause of house fires and the El Paso Fire Department wants to remind the public about cooking fire safety during this year’s Super Bowl weekend.

According to a release, unattended cooking accounts for 33% of kitchen fires and fire injuries. The most common situation in an unattended cooking fire is when the cook becomes distracted and leaves the kitchen.

The most common distractions are attending to children, answering phone calls, watching television and answering doorbells.

In order to reduce the risk of a cooking fire, the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) is providing the following fire safety advice:

• Stay in the kitchen, don’t leave cooking food unattended.

• Wear short or tight-fitting sleeves. Long loose sleeves are more likely to catch on fire or get caught on pot handles.

• Establish a “Children and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet around any stoves or grills. Turn pot handles inward to prevent burns caused by overturning or spills.

• Keep the area around the stove clear of towels, papers, pot holders or anything that could burn.

• Regularly clean your cooking equipment so that there are no cooking materials, food items or grease accumulation that could start a fire.

• Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, avoid the use of any grills, stoves, etc.

• If grilling, keep your grill at least 3 feet from any siding, deck rails, and eaves. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

• By city ordinance, charcoal burners and other open-flame cooking devices cannot be operated on balconies.

• After you are done grilling, let the coals completely cool off and then place them in a metal container with a lid.

• If a fire starts in your home, get out and call 9-1-1 from a safe location. DO NOT go back into a burning building.