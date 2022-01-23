El Paso Fire Department battles fire at shuttered Crosby Elementary School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews had a busy Sunday evening, as they fought a fire at El Paso ISD mothballed Crosby Elementary School on the Northeast side of town.

EPFD units were sent to the now-shuttered campus shortly before 4:30, where witnesses called about a fire and smoke pouring from the windows of a classroom.

Once crews arrived, they found that classroom fully engulfed in flames, with the blaze spreading to the roof, escalating the call from a ‘Condition 2’ to a more serious ‘Condition 4.’

Crews were able to get the fire under control after a few tense minutes, dousing it with water and foam. The difficulty was making sure the embers were really out, due to the varied construction of the school.

“What were working on now is there is some smoldering in the attic its pretty tough because there’s cinderblock and steel in the roof structure but we want to make sure the wood and stuff burning inside isn’t going to smolder all night and continue to burn.” Rick Carson, EPFD Deputy Chief

As for the school and the campus, EPISD officials reminded everyone that the campus has been vacant since June of 2021, as the staff and students now attend the consolidated Archie Duran Elementary School.

“The school has been empty for quite some time these kids are now at a brand new school that is part of the EPISD bond consolidation and right sizing process so were thankful for that it won’t impact instruction for the kids that normally would have been here and will continue as normal because they are at a brand new school.” Gustavo Reveles, EPISD Spokesperson

EPFD officials added that crews would remain on site to monitor the scene, and await their investigators to see what caused the fire.















