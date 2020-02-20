El Paso fire chief talks future of Bronco Swap Meet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s fire chief discussed what he called “numerous” code and safety violations at the popular Bronco Swap Meet in the Lower Valley.

The swap meet shut down voluntarily on Monday.

At a news conference Wednesday, EPFD Chief Mark D’Agostino said if and when the Bronco reopens will be up to the property’s owner and management.

“They’re working on a complete list of all the violations, so they can work on a plan on their own,” D’Agostino said. “They’ll call us when they’re ready.”

D’Agostino said city inspectors, including those with the fire department, found dozens of violations at the property off of Alameda Ave.

The chief did not go into details but said most of the issues involved potential hazards to shoppers and vendors.

“Our primary focus is safety,” D’Agostino said. “The safety of the families who visit the establishment as well as the safety of those who work at the establishment.”

D’Agostino said the recent inspections were the result of a fire at the Bronco last summer.