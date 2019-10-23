El Paso Fire announces vaccination dates

FILE – In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. New York’s revocation of a longtime religious exemption for vaccinations has parents scrambling to either get kids shots, or get them out of the classroom as the school year begins. Lawmakers did away with the religious exemption in June amid the nation’s worst measles outbreak since 1992. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

EL PASO — The El Paso Fire Department is encouraging the community to take advantage of the popular Vaccinations for Health program. Vaccinations for Health provides free influenza, blood pressure and glucose screenings to individuals 18 and older, and pneumonia vaccines to those 65 and older. There are eleven clinic dates starting in October through December 2019:

Friday, Oct. 25 Retirement Trust Health Expo, 1039 Chelsea St., 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

The service is FREE to residents of El Paso and Hudspeth County who are 18 and over and DO NOT have medical insurance or are on Medicaid. For more information, residents are encouraged to call 3-1-1, visit health.elpasofire.org, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

