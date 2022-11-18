EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department attended a training Friday hosted by Union Pacific to simulate a chemical leak should one occur. The simulation included a chemical called Viynal chloride that would be leaking from the training tank with the hazmat crew needing to find its cause.

While this kind of situation does not happen very often, fire suppression technician Marco Alvarado with El Paso Fire believes that this training will prepare for the unlikely event.

“We like to train for worst case scenarios so by union pacific giving us this great training opportunity to bring their training tank car wa can actually practice these types of worst case scenarios.”

This simulation training is similar to an ammonia leak that occurred on Nov. 7 that forced a shelter in place in the nearby area. With this training they’ll be able to work quicker to remedy a future chemical emergency.

“This is similar to what is happening in the training so it allows our hazmat team to refine their skills practice different techniques that way if we do have another incident like ammonia or some other chemical that’s even worse our hazmat team will be ready.”

The training also allows for the department to continue their relationship with Union Pacific so they can have further training opportunities for similar situations.

“We have a strong relationship with the El Paso fire department and union pacific we do multiple trainings every year and this allows us to be ready for to handle any type of emergency that comes our way.”

