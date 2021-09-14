El Paso Film Festival announces 2021 dates, venues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lights, cameras, the El Paso Film Festival is back in (in-person) action.

The festival has announced its 2021 programming lineup that will kick-off on the evening of Thursday, October 14 at the Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo and run Friday, October 15 through Sunday, October 17 at the Philanthropy Theatre in downtown El Paso.

The decision to offer in-person programming for the festival is based on the community’s vaccination data and careful cultivation of health and safety protocols.

“With El Paso’s high vaccination rate, we feel confident to return in some capacity for this year’s festival,” said Carlos Corral, artistic director of the El Paso Film Festival. “We plan on hosting our parties and receptions outdoors with the help of the Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo and the Paso Del Norte Hotel.”

Corral says the Borderland’s impressive vaccination rate is allowing audiences to enjoy a diverse collection of film in theater settings, but is also offering digital viewing options.

The festival has dedicated streaming channels on Apple TV, Roku TV, and Amazon Fire TV as digital platforms to experience previously featured films.

Filmmakers are set to be feted at the festival with the awarding of cash prizes.

“We will be awarding up to $6,000 to independent filmmakers for their featured work,” says Corral. “The El Paso Film Festival is committed to elevating the creative voice and vision of filmmakers as they make their path towards the film and television industry by connecting them with seasoned professionals for mentorship and collaborative opportunities on a bi-national stage.”

VIP Badges and Film Passes are now on sale, for the general public via the El Paso Film Festival website.

Returning partners for this year’s festival include Paso Del Norte Community Foundation, Texas Film Commission, El Paso Film Commission, MindWarp Films, Losita Productions, El Paso Cardiac, Rio Bravo Film Fund, and The Herrera Group.

Festival organizers are encouraging El Pasoans to get vaccinated if they have not already.

“Our first priority is to follow our city and county guidelines in order keep El Pasosans safe so that everyone can enjoy our festival this year,” says Corral, “If you haven’t done so already, we encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination so that their friends, family, and neighbors can all enjoy this year’s festivities with an added layer of protection.”

For more information on the El Paso Film Festival, click here; for our complete coverage of cultural events in El Paso, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.