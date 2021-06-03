El Paso Figure Skating Club wins a district championship as it looks for more members

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Two young coaches and a group of 27 members accomplished a first for El Paso with their hard work and dedication.

Although the pandemic has made practices short, the El Paso Figure Skating Club has won a district championship.

“We were this close to crying except we had our 27 girls with us, watching us, we can’t cry but we were jumping on the ice, it was great,” said Sarah Sanca, one of the coaches.

But it was not easy to get the team started. With just 7 girls at their first practice, the coaches started recruiting anyone who showed up to ice skate and started helping the now 27 members learn team work and discipline.

“None had done group or synchronized skating,” said Ally Ye, one of the team coaches.

The team is made up of girls ranging from the youngest at 3-years-old to the oldest at 18-year-old including 12-year-old Fernanda Torres.

“It was very exciting because it was the district not like any competition,” said Torres.

Torres said she has been skating since she was 6-years-old.

“I feel very privileged to be here with my coaches because I know it’s not easy skating here in El Paso,” said Torres

The team practiced for about 2 hours a week for 2 and a half months but with discipline, it was enough to win the championship.

“I think it was a big shock to all the other teams that were there. I also think it was a big shock to the girls because they announced in first place El Paso and everyone was ecstatic,” said Ye.

The coaches said although El Paso is not recognized for figure skating, they are working to put El Paso on the map and this is just the first step.

“I really think that in the next few years Sarah and I are really going to be able to grow this program into something that everybody in El Paso knows about and wants to be a part of,” said Ye

The coaches are taking ice skaters to the world competition where they will be competing against 500 other skaters from around the globe.

The team is looking to continue expanding. The coaches invite anyone interested in participating to join. Click here for more information.

