EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI El Paso Field Office invites all high school students in El Paso to apply to the Fall FBI El Paso Teen Academy, which will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, Oct. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The FBI Teen Academy is said to provide high school students with the experience of being able to observe the behind the scenes of the FBI. Upon completion of the Teen Academy, high school students will also be able to understand the FBI’s mission and how they serve the community as well as citizens and the nation.

The FBI shares how students will be able to learn about evidence and how it’s collected at crime scenes. Students will also be able to learn about the FBI SWAT and how they execute arrests. The concept of terrorism, civil rights, crimes against children, cyber programs, job opportunities and requirements will also be taught. Students will also have the opportunity to observe from Special Agents, Intelligence Analysts, Language Specialists, and professional staff.

Any student with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. The FBI will evaluate all students based on

their submitted application and essay. The application, release form, and essay must be received by the FBI El Paso Field Office by 6 p.m. September 12, 2022.

You can submit an application to: glinofernandez@fbi.gov or for more information you can visit: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/elpaso/community-outreach

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.