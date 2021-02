EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cafe Mayapan will be reopening just in time for Ash Wednesday, offering traditional meals for the Lent season.

It will only allow orders for pick up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and on following Fridays with plates like fish soap and capirotada.

The cafe is located at 2000 Texas Ave.

You can order and pay online on their website.

The restaurant will have a regular menu for the rest of the week.