EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local father of three, Omar Hernandez, will soon receive a living kidney donor transplant after being diagnosed with end-stage renal failure three years ago.



“I’m ready to go. I’ve been ready for like the past year. Dialysis has taken a toll on me and it’s exhausting,” Hernandez shared.



As we’ve reported, Hernandez was fearful that he would not get to see his children grow up.

The kidney donor is Hernandez’ brother’s best friend’s wife who tested to see if she was a match without telling the Hernandez family, and later found out that she was.



The family shared consistency and hope was key to moving forward day by day, while also not losing faith.



“We’re still not there, we’re almost there,” Patricia Hernandez, wife of Omar said, “I know and I have faith that we’re going to come out stronger than what we’ve been in this whole process so just have a lot of hope and a lot of faith. Pray, pray, pray. Persistence, dedication, love, support and that’s it.”



Hernandez will undergo the procedure February 11 in San Antonio, Texas. The family also wants to raise awareness for others to get check ups often and shared how living organ donors make all the difference when saving lives.