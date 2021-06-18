El Paso father hospitalized as post-COVID patient gets special Father’s Day surprise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A very special surprise kicked off Father’s Day weekend in the borderland.



The holiday is right around the corner and it’s also in the midst of high school graduation season.



49-year-old Bruno Torres has been recovering from COVID-19 effects and is listed as a post-COVID patient. Since June 2, he has been at Del Sol Medical Center’s rehab.



Torres thought he wouldn’t be able to attend his son’s graduation from Burges High School, nor celebrate Father’s Day at home with loved ones.



However, with the help from Del Sol Medical Center’s rehab staff and Torres’ family, the graduation festivities were brought to him.



His son, Christian, his daughter, Bella, and their aunt, Blanca, all showed up together to surprise him.

“I was excited to see him come here,” Bruno said smiling. “He did it! I’m a very proud dad.”



The patient rehab diner area was decorated with balloons by the Del Sol Medical Center staff and cupcakes were also served.



Christian said he plans to attend Texas State in San Marcos in the Fall.



Bruno is expected to be released from rehab on June 22, according to Del Sol Medical Center staff.



