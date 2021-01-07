El Paso family seeks support following house fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A family in El Paso is seeking community support following a devastating house fire.

A GoFundMe campaign was created for Melinda Huerta, who lost almost everything on Dec. 5, 2020, when her home caught fire.

Huerta and her dogs were able to make it out of the home safely, but unfortunately, two of her cats did not survive.

The GoFundMe campaign is asking for $8,000 that will go to rebuilding the house and the lives within.

Huerta is an Eastwood High School alum and avid animal lover whose family praises her selflessness even in the face of challenges.

“She has all the love and support from her family and friends, but she is needing a little more support to rebuild everything she lost,” writes Huerta’s nephew, who created the GoFundMe.

“Any donation is appreciated and will go a long way. Please help by supporting her to get back on her feet and rebuild everything that she has lost,” he continued.

To donate, click here.

