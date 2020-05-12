El Paso family searching for missing 23-year-old last seen in early April

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local family is searching for a missing 23-year-old man who left home in early April.

Carlos Delgado was last seen at about 10 p.m. on April 4.

The family has filed a missing persons report with the El Paso Police Department but is now asking the public for help.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 135 to 140 pounds, brown eyes and has shaggy dark hair. He may have a small scruff beard or mustache and small facial scars on the bridge of the nose and eyebrows.

The Delgado family said he was last wearing dark blue jeans, a dark brown shirt, black zip-up jacket and tennis shoes.

There is no foul-play suspected, police said.

If anyone sees him they are asked to call the El ‘Paso Police Department 915-833-4400.