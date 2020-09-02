El Paso family frustrated by care at local hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A family in El Paso is claiming a loved one is receiving troublesome care at Las Palmas Medical Center and that the staff has been anything but helpful.

Ana Garcia, an El Paso R.N. working on a COVID-19 unit in California, who wrote on Facebook and spoke to KTSM 9 News about the care her mother is receiving in the ICU at Las Palmas Medical Center.

Garcia says lab results revealed her mother contracted E. coli and ESBL (extended-spectrum beta-lactamases) — two treatable bacterial infections — in the hospital and that hospital staff recommended taking her off a ventilator prior to receiving the results. Since then, Garcia says interactions with her mother’s nurses, and case managers have been frustrating for her family.

“E. Coli is from fecal matter, so when you really stop to think about it, how would a person get fecal matter — how would they get feces — inside their lungs?” asks Garcia.

Research suggests that as many as one in three patients in the ICU will develop a secondary infection, and about half will be pneumonia.

According to Las Palmas Medical Center, the hospital has systems in place to review sources of a patient’s infection and any suspected or potential infections that could have been caused by hospital care. Generally speaking, infections are often associated with rapidly progressing diseases and are not necessarily hospital-acquired.

Garcia says that before the bacterial infections were discovered, nurses were unhelpful when she called to check-in on her mother’s health. Her sister, who does not have a medical background, asked a nurse if their mother was in critical condition. The nurse’s response, she said, was insensitive and upset her sister.

Then things became increasingly difficult.

Last week, Garcia said ICU staff contacted her with an update. She was told that if they elected hospice for her mother, the rest of the family could be present.

According to Las Palmas Medical Center, all visitors undergo a screening procedure before entering the hospital.

Garcia said she asked the nurse how long her mother would survive after cessation of treatment and was told it would be less than an hour. But, the decision to put her mother in hospice was delayed because her father was not present.

“We wanted my dad to be there, so we decided to wait until the next day,” Garcia said. “The next day we got a call from her physician, who told me ‘we got the bronchoscopy results, and it turns out that it’s E.coli and ESBL. The antibiotics we’ve been giving her are not effective against that infection.”

Garcia says she was outraged by staff asking the family to make such a permanent decision pending test results and reported the incident.

“Me putting her in hospice with her lab results would be killing her off, and I’m not going to do that,” she said.

Las Palmas Medical Center emphatically denied that employees would pressure a family into making medical decisions for their loved one.

“Part of our jobs as caregivers is to work with families in difficult, highly emotional situations,” said Oscar Vega, M.D., chief medical officer of Las Palmas Medical Center, in a statement to KTSM 9 News. “We would not act against the wishes of a patient’s medical decision-maker, which is often a patient’s family member.

“Hospitals, including ours, have a process in place to determine what course of action is clinically appropriate for our patients. Sometimes the most difficult part of the art of medicine is the realization that it is, indeed, in the patient’s best interest not to continue intensive care,” the statement continued. “If it’s determined that hospice, for example, would be the most appropriate action, it is our duty as physicians and caregivers to work with the family on that recommendation. It is a painful process for the family and the entire medical team.”

“Now that they started her on the correct antibiotics, she’s getting better,” Garcia said, adding that she hopes Las Palmas Medical Center would do something to address the care her mother has received and hold the case manager accountable.