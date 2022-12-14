EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Navarro family are filing a personal lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroad.

The Navarro family are currently being represented by the law offices of Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers who reportedly filed a federal employer liability act case for the wrongful death of Mario Navarro. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, on Aug. 29, 2022, Mario Navarro died while working as a local Union Pacific conductor in the lower valley of El Paso after a train car hit him as it flipped on its side during a train derailment.

According to detectives working with EPPD, Navarro was riding on the lead end of the railcars when it struck a derailment device that was mistakenly left on the track. The attorneys representing the Navarro family say they deserve answers.

“We want better answers on why this happened, and we want to make sure that we hold the railroad fully accountable to help make sure this never happens again to anybody else.” said Kevin Glasheen, attorney at Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers.

Glasheen also mentions that crew members had complained of poor lighting issues back in April. After five months when the complaints were initially reported, nothing was done to fix the lighting issues. Glasheen adds that the purpose of the lawsuit is not only to seek damages for the family but to also seek justice.