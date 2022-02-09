EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With an eye to the future, owners Howard and Mona Goldberg, of Supreme Laundry and Cleaners, are building on the “Supreme” legacy with a $30,000 gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC) to create a scholarship endowment for Hunt School of Nursing students.

The Supreme Laundry and Cleaners Nursing Scholarship announcement comes as TTUHSC El Paso celebrates the Hunt School of Nursing’s 10-year anniversary and its contributions to higher education and health care in the Paso del Norte region and combating the critical shortage of nurses in West Texas.

Ten years ago, El Paso County faced a 40% shortage of nurses compared to the national average. Today, and following the opening of the Hunt School of Nursing, the shortage has been reduced to 20%.

For 74 years, Supreme has supported health care workers by doing the unglamorous, but essential part of health care. Meanwhile, our family has admired the work doctors and nurses do every day to care for Borderland residents. Today, we’re announcing a scholarship endowment so our family business can support future trusted health care heroes for years to come. This scholarship will provide financial relief for nursing students so they can focus on their studies, graduate on time and serve our community where they are needed now more than ever. howard & mona Goldberg, owners of supreme laundry and cleaners







“The Hunt School of Nursing is ensuring a better future for El Pasoans by educating health care workers,” said the Goldbergs. “When you look at the number of students who have gone on to graduate and join the Borderland workforce, it’s clear this is a mission worth supporting.”









The Goldbergs joined Hunt School of Nursing Dean Stephanie L. Woods, Ph.D., R.N., and TTUHSC El Paso President and Foster School of Medicine Dean Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., for a special luncheon Monday with nursing students. Howard and Mona Goldberg were joined by their children, Hannah Goldberg, Sydney Goldberg with Juan Guillermo Becerra, M.D., and Brett and Melissa Goldberg.

El Paso native Samantha Parada was one of the Hunt School of Nursing students who met with the Goldberg family during their campus visit. She’s pursuing a nursing career while raising two young children and is able to do both thanks to scholarships from generous donors. She said future nursing students will be able to do the same thanks to the support of the Goldberg family.

Nursing school, especially our accelerated program, requires our total commitment and dedication, leaving very little time for a job outside of clinical rotations. We need all the financial assistance we can get so we can keep up with the rigors of our studies and stay focused. That’s what the Goldbergs are doing for us. It takes something special to give to those who are in need of support, without expecting anything in return. The Goldberg family is selfless and generous and students like myself will very much appreciate the investment they’re making in us. samantha parada, student (ttuhsc), el paso native

Currently, 87% of students from the Hunt School of Nursing are El Paso natives, fulfilling TTUHSC El Paso’s mission to create more educational opportunities for Borderland residents.

To date, the Hunt School of Nursing has graduated more than 1,000 students, with a majority of those graduates staying in the region. The school has partnerships with every hospital in the El Paso community, which includes both clinical rotation opportunities and job placements post-graduation.

Supreme Laundry and Cleaners was founded in 1948 by Abe Goldberg and Nathan Diamond. Abe Goldberg passed the legacy to his son Howard and his wife, Mona Goldberg. Under their leadership, the company has experienced exponential growth and maintained the strong tradition of family business. Howard and Mona’s son, Brett Goldberg, is the latest generation to be part of the business, sharing the same values and core beliefs as his predecessors.

