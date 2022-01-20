El Paso family creates scholarship for Hunt School of Nursing’s 10th anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bruce and Jackie Gulbas have partnered with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso to create a new scholarship endowment to educate more nurses for the area.
According to officials at TTUHSC, 10 years ago, El Paso County faced a 40% shortage of nurses compared to the national average. Today, and following the opening of the Hunt School of Nursing, the shortage has been reduced to 20%.
Supporting nursing students is a personal mission of the Gulbas family. Jackie Gulbas is a former school nurse and attended UTEP’s nursing school, formerly known as the Hotel Dieu School of Nursing. In addition to creating the scholarship endowment, Gulbas serves on the committee for the Hunt School of Nursing’s 10th anniversary.
Bruce Gulbas is the CEO/owner of National Restaurant Supply Co. and a member of the TTUHSC El Paso President’s Development Council. The council focuses on connecting donors with philanthropic opportunities to expand health care across the Paso del Norte region and prepare future nurses, physicians, dentists and researchers.
El Pasoan Paloma Romero is one of the Hunt School of Nursing students who has benefitted from other scholarships available to her and her classmates.
She grew up in a low-income household, but thanks to the hard work of her parents, both health care workers, she and her siblings had a chance for a brighter future. Romero decided to go into nursing so she can make a difference in the lives of others.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.