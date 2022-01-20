El Paso family creates scholarship for Hunt School of Nursing’s 10th anniversary

Jackie and Bruce Gulbas (above) have partnered with TTUHSC to create The Bruce and Jackie Gulbas Nursing Scholarship to help future Hunt School of Nursing students. The Gulbas family announced during a special Jan. 20 luncheon with current nursing students.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bruce and Jackie Gulbas have partnered with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso to create a new scholarship endowment to educate more nurses for the area.

According to officials at TTUHSC, 10 years ago, El Paso County faced a 40% shortage of nurses compared to the national average. Today, and following the opening of the Hunt School of Nursing, the shortage has been reduced to 20%.

Supporting nursing students is a personal mission of the Gulbas family. Jackie Gulbas is a former school nurse and attended UTEP’s nursing school, formerly known as the Hotel Dieu School of Nursing. In addition to creating the scholarship endowment, Gulbas serves on the committee for the Hunt School of Nursing’s 10th anniversary.











Bruce Gulbas is the CEO/owner of National Restaurant Supply Co. and a member of the TTUHSC El Paso President’s Development Council. The council focuses on connecting donors with philanthropic opportunities to expand health care across the Paso del Norte region and prepare future nurses, physicians, dentists and researchers.

Hunt School of Nursing students are some of the most dedicated you’ll ever meet. They’re working hard to graduate and join the workforce at hospitals across our region. We’re proud to play a role in their journey to becoming our community’s trusted nursing heroes of tomorrow and helping to address the critical shortage of nurses. bruce gulbas, CEO/owner of National Restaurant Supply Co./ member of the TTUHSC El Paso President’s Development Council

El Pasoan Paloma Romero is one of the Hunt School of Nursing students who has benefitted from other scholarships available to her and her classmates.

She grew up in a low-income household, but thanks to the hard work of her parents, both health care workers, she and her siblings had a chance for a brighter future. Romero decided to go into nursing so she can make a difference in the lives of others.

Often, the financial burden of school hinders many people from pursuing a degree. Scholarships, like the one created by the Gulbas family, are a much-needed relief to this burden because they allow not only myself but future students to pursue a career in nursing. The pandemic has shed light on how important nurses are, not only to the Borderland community, but to the world. It’s one of the most rewarding careers, as nurses not only heal people medically, but emotionally. paloma romero, student, ttuhsc

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.