El Paso family court issues stance on ‘spring break’ custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso judge has determined when “Spring Break” visitation expires for divorced and separated families.

Judge Laura Strathmann’s office sent a news release to share the court’s stance on how long Spring Break visitation will last since the school districts recently extended spring break until April 6.

The judge ruled that children that are subject to a possession order that included spring break or spring intercession visitation must be returned by 6 p.m. on March 22.

“Closure of schools will not extend the Spring Break possession period,” Strathmann wrote.