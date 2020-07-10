El Paso family blames local groomer for dog’s death; owners respond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso family claims their puppy died at the hands of a local groomer and now there is an online petition circulating to close the business.

The puppy, named Lucas, was a Mother’s Day gift according to the family.

A photo of Lucas

The El Paso family said they took the four-month-old pup to Happy Paws of El Paso Pet Grooming located in far east El Paso.

After the visit, the family said they noticed something was wrong.

“He wouldn’t walk and wasn’t moving,” said Sandra Alvarado, the daughter of the dog’s owner. “She (owner) noticed that his little chest was heaving and she picked him up again and every time that she would try to handle him, my mom said that he was howling. He crawled into his crate and started bleeding from his nose and passed away very quickly.”

Hours later, the dog’s veterinarian confirmed the Lucas’ lungs were full of blood.

According to the veterinarian, the puppy died from human-inflicted injuries. According to the dog’s health records, “A noncardiogenic pulmonary edema most likely the cause of death.”

The owners of Happy Paws spoke with KTSM to explain the situation, “This has not happened (before). This is not the protocol, none of that and so our first step was to terminate the employee and to turn over all surveillance to the police and any other material that they need and just to be there for the family and so we are just in much in shock as the entire community,” said owner Amarige Azzam.

The owner tells KTSM that since the incident was posted on social media, the family-run business has been vandalized.

The owners of Happy Paws of El Paso Pet Grooming located in far east El Paso said they’ve received death threats and the store has been vandalized following the social media post

The businesses said it understands the family’s outrage, but said it’s easy to slander a business when they didn’t know what happened behind the scenes.

“My mom has been sent over a hundred death threats in one day and she is trying and going out of her way to rectify this situation,” Azzam said.

The City Animal Cruelty Unit is investigating the incident.

“It’s just crazy how many people have had horrible experiences with groomer’s. Just step up to the plate, have higher standards and know who’re hiring. And be aware and not turn a blind eye,” said Alvarado.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the Happy Paws Grooming location is not BBB Accredited and has a D+ rating.

In the state of Texas, pet groomers are not required to have a license.