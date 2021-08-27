El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation to hold benefit car show

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation is holding a benefit car show next weekend.

The 4th Annual El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Car Show will be held at Southwest University Diesel Shop located at 6500 Montana from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show will benefit the foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) organization that strives to honor the officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their communities within the City of El Paso.

The foundation focuses on honoring the future of the officers’ legacy and logistically maintaining their honor at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park.

The foundation honors the fallen by providing assistance and support in a line of duty death to immediate family and relatives. The foundation works in partnership with the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association.

For more information, visit The El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation’s Facebook Page.