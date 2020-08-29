El Paso expands partners with private lab to expand testing sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In an effort to expand COVID-19 testing availability to El Pasoans, the City partnered with WE Medical Labs to provide free virus testing beginning Monday, August 31.

The additional testing site is part of a collaboration with the City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health and Office of Emergency Management.

City of El Paso/WE Medical Labs testing

WE Medical Labs will offer three options for COVID-19 testing:

Walk-Thru Appointments

2022 Murchison Drive – by appointment only

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday – Friday

At-Place-of-Employment Appointments

WE Medical Labs will send trained staff to your place of work to collect specimens.

By appointment only

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday

Home Lab Program

WE Medical Labs trained staff will collect specimens at your home.

By appointment only and based on availability

Members of the public are encouraged to request an appointment for COVID-19 testing by calling (915) 218-6026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Testing is open to everyone, with or without symptoms. Residents are requested to bring the following with them for their appointment:

Insurance Information/Card (if insured)

Valid Driver’s License or State ID

Social Security (if uninsured)

Doctor’s order (If available; however, WE Medical Labs will still conduct a COVID-19 test without a doctor’s order.)

Results can be obtained 48 to 72 hours after specimen collection by accessing the website at portal.wemedicallabs.com.

New West El Paso Testing Site

he City of El Paso will expand its COVID-19 testing options to include a new drive-thru location at the Don Haskins Recreational Facility, 7400 High Ridge Dr., beginning Tuesday September 1, 2020.

The testing is free and will be available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents with or without symptoms will need to schedule an appointment by calling (915) 212-0783 and asked which of the two City testing sites they wish to visit:

City Testing Eastside Site; 301 George Perry Blvd.

City Testing Westside Site; 7400 High Ridge Dr.

“We strongly encourage the community to continue being tested even if they are not showing symptoms as one in 1 people 4 people who test positive are asymptomatic,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jorge A. Rodriguez, Emergency Management Coordinator. “Testing is critically important because it gives the community a better glimpse into our overall health and spread of the virus; but more importantly, it will help further protect our vulnerable populations.”

Test results for the City sites will be provided within 24 to 72 hours. Information on how to obtain results will be provided at the City sites at time of appointment and on www.epstrong.org.

State of Texas testing sites

The three (3) State testing sites within the City of El Paso have extended their operations through September 15, 2020 and will be open on Labor Day.

At the ongoing request of El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and the Office of Emergency Management, the Office of the Governor and the Texas Department of Emergency Management once again agreed to the additional testing.

No appointments are needed. Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms. The tests, which are conducted by the State contractor HONU, collect nasal samples.

Two sites will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Nations Tobin Recreation Center; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr., El Paso, TX

The testing site located at Socorro Independent School District’s Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., will be closed Sunday, August 30, and will reopen on Monday, August 31. The site will operate as follows:

SISD Student Activities Complex

Sunday through Friday (Closed Saturday)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Test results from the State sites within the City will be provided via email within 2-3 days, and the public is reminded to check their junk/spam email folders for the emailed test results. If they do not have an email, they will receive a phone call. For additional assistance regarding for the HONU results, email Covid19Help@honumg.com or call the help line at (844) 778-2455.

Additionally, the Texas Military Department Mobile Testing Team (TMD-MTT) is conducting additional testing in the El Paso County’s rural communities.

Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Thursday, September 3

El Paso County ESD #2 Fire Station; 11440 N. Loop, Socorro, TX

Friday, September 4

EP County ESD #2 HQ, 16001 Socorro Rd., Fabens, TX

Saturday, September 5

Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, TX

Tuesday, September 8

Montana Vista Fire Station #2; 5411 Paso View Drive, El Paso, TX

Wednesday, September 9

West Valley Fire Department; 510 Vinton Road, Anthony, TX

Thursday, September 10

El Paso County ESD #2 Fire Station; 11440 N. Loop, Socorro, TX

Friday, September 11

EP County ESD #2 HQ, 16001 Socorro Rd., Fabens, TX

Monday, September 14

Clint Fire Station #1; 708 FM 1110, Clint, TX

Tuesday, September 15

Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, TX

For assistance regarding rural test results email help@txcovidtest.org or call (833) 213-0643.

For more information about alternative testing locations click here or visit www.EPStrong.org.