El Paso Environmental Services Department says COVID-19 not transmitted by mosquitoes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) assures residents there is no scientific evidence to suggest mosquitoes spread COVID-19.

“While there is no data suggesting that mosquitoes are carriers of the coronavirus,

we want our residents to take precautions this spring to protect themselves from

other mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile and the Zika virus,” ESD Director

Ellen Smyth said.

The department’s Vector Control Program sets traps and fogs areas throughout the

community all year long to prevent mosquito breeding, according to a news release by the City.

Residents can reduce their risk of getting mosquito bites by using insect repellents that contain DEET, wearing long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors, avoiding outdoor activities from dusk to dawn, and draining standing water.

For more information about the City’s Vector Control Program, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/environmental-services/code-compliance/vector-control or

call 3-1-1.