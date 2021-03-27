El Paso entrepreneurs invited to apply for chance to pitch products to Walmart buyers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Are you an El Paso entrepreneur who wants your products to be sold on Walmart shelves?

Now is your chance! Walmart is opening the application process for its eighth annual Open Call, where entrepreneurs can apply for an opportunity to meet with Walmart buyers during virtual pitch meetings on June 30.

The deadline to apply for is April 30.

Walmart is looking for products made, grown or assembled in the United States. The June 30 virtual event will include one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants and participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives at the hour-long kickoff of the event.

“Open Call is like watching the American Dream play out in real time,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing. “You see on full display the spirit and energy of new ideas and the hope of what could be – founded on creativity, hard work and self-belief. It’s inspiring.”

This year’s Open Call attendees could secure opportunities that range from promoting products in a handful of stores in local markets to supplying products to hundreds, even thousands, of Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and online.

To apply for Open Call, visit Walmart-jump.com.