El Paso ends week with 46 new virus cases, urges residents to stay home on Mother’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of newly reported cases in El Paso reached record highs this week, as 46 new positive cases were added to the City’s total COVID-19 results, for a total of 1,322 in El Paso.

There were no new deaths were reported Saturday, keeping the number of deaths at 32.

The new cases come as the number of hospitalized people leveled out at 82 Saturday, with 40 patients in ICU and 22 patients on ventilators.

The good news is there are 672 cases considered recovered as of Saturday, which is more than the number of active cases – 618 – recorded by the county.

El Paso Health officials say with few exceptions, the majority of COVID-19 patients who have died in El Paso County are seniors who are most vulnerable, that’s why the push to keep moms safe this Mother’s Day is a top priority.

City leaders and health officials are urging residents to be mindful of the virus this Mother’s Day weekend. While it’s a day usually reserved for spending time with mothers, grandmothers, and other influential women in your life, it could result in serious illness for them.

“We want to again remind the community to keep our mother’s safe this Mother’s Day,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “Tomorrow is a day that we celebrate our mothers, but we have to remember that being in close contact with them places them in danger of getting this deadly virus. Remember that seniors are more susceptible to the dangers of this deadly virus. Don’t go visit your mom in-person. Do not have physical contact with her, but find different and creative ways to connect and celebrate with her.”

The City is hosting several virtual Mother’s Day celebrations on social media. Sunday, the El Paso Zoo will host the M.O.M. or Missing Orangutan Mothers event at noon and broadcast on the City’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

The annual event raises awareness of how hundreds of orphaned baby orangutans are cared for in rescue centers in Sumatra and Borneo and why they need help. Participants of Sunday’s virtual event will be eligible for entry into a drawing for a family 4-pack season pass to the El Paso Zoo.









Residents are encouraged to report non-compliance by calling the police department non-emergency at (915) 832-4400. Any violation of the amended Emergency Directive will be issued a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500. Anyone with questions about the local directive can call 3-1-1.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline which is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For a referral to services, contact 2-1-1, and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

