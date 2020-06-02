El Paso Electric’s selective summer internship program moves online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each summer, El Paso Electric selects a group of top college students to their summer internship program. The program is an eight-week career development program formulated by El Paso Electric related to the student’s field of study.

Due to the current pandemic, EPE opted to move this summer’s internship program to a virtual delivery, allowing each of this year’s eight interns to have safe access to EPE work locations when necessary to complete their summer assignments.

“The annual summer internship program at EPE is pivotal in our mission to advocate and develop a workforce that is confident, experienced and passionate about their work and career – qualities that our employees exude each day for our community,” shares EPE interim CEO Adrian J. Rodriguez. “Our planning for this summer internship is year-round, but this year more than ever we have modified the program so that we could still offer students this opportunity in a healthy and safe manner.”

The eight college scholars selected for the 2020 summer program attend schools from across the country, including Yale University, the University of Texas at El Paso, the University of Texas at Austin, and Our Lady of the Lake University.

EPE departments that are hosting an intern this summer include power generation, transmission, accounting, and public relations.

“I feel very grateful that El Paso Electric gave us the opportunity to do a summer internship despite the circumstances we are living in,” said EPE Power Generation Intern Claudia Mendia.

One of the key projects for the EPE college summer internship is to develop and complete the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project. Interns will complete this year’s project virtually.

“I am excited that we will continue the CSR initiative to give back to our community with the hopes of having a lasting impact on others in our area,” shares EPE Legal Intern Hugo Ramirez.

The summer college internship began late-May and will continue through early-August.