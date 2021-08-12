Update: Power restored for Horizon residents

by: Elvia Navarrete

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Power has been restored for Horizon City customers.

According to El Paso Electric, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident at Darrington and Paseo Del Este in Horizon. The accident knocked down a pole which initially impacted 3,070 customer at 3:00 a.m.

The last 48 customers where restored right before 1:30 p.m.

