Update: Power restored for Horizon residents

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Power has been restored for Horizon City customers.

According to El Paso Electric, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident at Darrington and Paseo Del Este in Horizon. The accident knocked down a pole which initially impacted 3,070 customer at 3:00 a.m.

The last 48 customers where restored right before 1:30 p.m.

