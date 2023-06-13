EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric confirmed some of its customers who are on autopay were charged double recently and the utility is working with banks to refund the money, El Paso Electric said in a statement on Tuesday, June 12.

KTSM had heard from viewers, saying they had been charged double and the utility responded after our newsroom reached out to them.

Customers who are autopay for June 8 or 9 were impacted, according to the utility.

“We understand the reversal has been submitted to the banks where those accounts were impacted,” the utility said in its statement.

The utility urges its customers to check their bank accounts and call them by phone, chat or email if they see an issue.

“We are researching what happened and will provide additional information when that is completed,” utility added in its statement.