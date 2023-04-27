EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To preserve the natural beauty of the city, El Paso Electric will plant 100 trees across the community. Company volunteers will plant Arizona Ash, Mexican White Oak, and Bonita Ash trees in ten parks across the city.

“El Paso Electric believes in empowering our employees and the community to become stewards of our desert landscape,” said Kelly Tomblin, President and Chief Executive Officer of EPE. “By planting these 100 trees, we are doing our part to help sequester carbon dioxide, provide shade from the harsh desert summers and remove air pollution from our parks. We hope to create a more sustainable future for our city and provide a beautiful natural environment for families to enjoy.”

The tree planting program is one of several sustainability initiatives the company has put into place. Other investments include increasing renewable energy generation and programs to help users save on their electricity bills.

The new trees will be planted at Chuck Heinrich, Crestmont, David Ortiz, Edgemere, H.T. Ponsford, Jorge Montalvo, Montwood Heights, Ranchos de Sol, Saipan Ledo and Sal Berroteran.